Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 - five days of booze, food and live music

The 42nd Peterborough Beer Festival pitches up its giant marquees again at Peterborough Embankment from Tuesday (20th) for a five-day celebration showcasing the very best real ale, real cider, keg and craft beer - not to mention live music.

The organisers behind the biggest outdoor beer festival in the UK have once again sought out the finest selection of more than 450 beers for their customers to enjoy and continue to talk about long after they have finished drinking. For serious aficionados, there is an exclusive selection of rare and one-off specials from local and national breweries at the singles bar.

This festival aims to cater for everyone, gluten-free, vegan, low-alcohol and alcohol-free options are all available. Just check the beer list in the festival programme on the way in, or online where options will be highlighted - or ask at the bars.

Opening times are: Tuesday 5.30pm to 11pm; Wednesday 12pm to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm; Thursday 12pm to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm; Friday 12pm to 3pm and 3pm to 11.30pm; Saturday 12pm to 3pm and 3pm to 11.30pm;

It’s not all just about the beer though, the extremely popular gin and wine bars will be stocking a massive range of unique and specialist gins, alongside still and sparkling grape wines from some of the amazing vineyards we have right here in the UK. Soft drinks and water are available at the Escape Bar for those preferring not to drink alcohol.

In addition to the massive range of drinks, the location on the embankment of the River Nene in the heart of the city creates the perfect festival atmosphere. With live entertainment every day and a wide choice of food vendors there are all the ingredients for a day or night out to remember.

If it is the live music that attracts you down there, check out the line up.

Tuesday: Open mic with Stacey from 4.30pm.

Wednesday: Ramshackle Serenade - a four piece, a three piece, sometimes a duo or a five piece band defending on how they feel - from 8pm.

Thursday: Velocity – a fresh and high energy punk, indie and classic rock influenced power trio from Peterborough, from 7.30pm; Ouse Valley Singles Club - influenced by the long forgotten sounds & traditions of 1950s’ Skiffle, from 9pm.

Friday: Hereward Harmony - a 4-part A cappella style barber shop chorus, from 4.30pm; Cap’n Rasty’s Big Time Charlies - a 4- piece energetic pop, punk, pirate band; Let there B/DC - a five man line-up with AC/DC running through their veins.

Saturday: Matt Howard - a talented local singer/songwriter covering artists such as Ed Sheeran and Jake Bugg, from around 2pm; Stacey Lowth - a Peterborough based solo guitarist/singer, open mic host and entertainer, from around 3pm; 23 Reasons - a three-piece band playing songs you know and love, but with an acoustic twist, from around 4pm; Ant MacAndrew - solo performer who will appeal to fans of Mumford & Sons, Ed Sheeran, and the Script, from around 5pm; The Contacts - with a select mix of upbeat Motown & Northern Soul, from around 7.30pm; Blurd - the UK’s longest-running and most authentic tribute to Britpop legends Blur. Their approach is simple; to sound like, and to look like, Blur. On stage from around 9pm.