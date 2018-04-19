Peterborough basks in the sun as UK experiences hottest April temperature in nearly 70 years

Peterborough has been basking in the sun today as the UK experiences the hottest April temperature in nearly 70 years.

After the heavy snow of the Beast from the East and the recent flooding, it felt like summer has finally arrived with even a spot of dragon boat racing on Thorpe Meadows.

Temperatures are set to peak in the city at 27C from 4pm today, according the Met Office, and more good weather is on the way with temperatures expected to reach 22C on Friday and Saturday before falling into the teens.

Temperatures have even climbed above 28C in parts of London, making it the warmest April day since 1949.

The high temperatures are the result of low pressure over the Atlantic and high pressure over western Europe drawing in warm air.