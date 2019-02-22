Peterborough basks in high February temperatures

Have your say

You would never guess it is still winter with Peterborough enjoying unseasonably high temperatures.

Yesterday (Thursday, February 21) saw the Met Office record a temperature of 15.6 Celsius at Wittering - the highest so far this year.

Peterborough has had high February temperatures

The highest February temperature ever recorded by the Met Office for Wittering was 17.8 Celsius on February 23, 1990.

The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, also tweeted earlier today: “I recorded a high of 16.6°C yesterday here in Peterborough, making it the 2nd highest February temperature in my data series, which began in 2006. My highest February temp is 17.3°C in 2012.”