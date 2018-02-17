Peterborough barber out to prove she’s a cut above the rest

Lisa Aldridge, from Loxley Barbers, will face razor sharp competition from fellow barbers near and far in her quest to win a prestigious nationwide wet-shaving competition.

The 44-year-old is set to face-off against other top barbers in the East of England regional final of Britain’s Best Shave 2018 at the Salon Services store in Northampton on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

If she secures the top spot in the regional heat, Lisa will face the most crucial shave of her life at the national final, which will take place inside a boxing ring at Barber UK at the Birmingham NEC on Sunday, May 20.

Lisa comes from a family of top quality hair professionals, and wants to win the coveted competition for her late father.

She said: “My mum was a hairdresser and my dad was a barber. He trained me in the art of barbering and wet shaving. While I was working as a barber I had the opportunity to go to college and get my qualification in hairdressing. While completing my NVQ I realised my true passion was in barbering.

“In 2002 my dad unfortunately passed away, and he never got to see me open my own barbershop (which I did in 2009). I have trained staff in wet shaving and I’m very excited about turning my barbershop into an academy to pass on my skills in barbering and shaving to the new generation of barbers coming through. I have also applied to the local college to start an assessor’s course. I want to use this competition to showcase my skills.”

Now in its fifth year, the annual competition, run by industry watchdogs the British Barbers’ Association and premium male grooming brand The Bluebeards Revenge, is fast becoming the most coveted competition of the barbering industry.

Finalists must impress judges on a number of criteria, including shave preparation, razor technique, post-shave

routine, health and safety and overall efficiency.

Nick Gibbens, spokesperson for The Bluebeards Revenge, said: “Each year we’re blown away by the level of

talent out there, and this year we’ve had a record number of entries. What this shows is that competitions like

this, along with the good work of the British Barbers Association, help to drive up standards in the barbering

industry – that’s the overall objective.”