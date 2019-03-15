Peterborough bands come together to help children who lost mum in fatal car crash

A community will come together to raise funds for two children who were badly injured in a crash which killed their mum.

Katy Cunningham (46) of Temple Grange, Peterborough, died when the car she was driving was involved in a collision with two other vehicles on the A16 in January.

Her children, Zackeri (8) and Fraya (11) were seriously injured in the incident, and are facing a long recovery.

Now a fundraising day of music has been organised in Peterborough city centre to help the two youngsters.

The 4Mum event will take place at Samms Bar in Bridge Street, and has been organised by The Bearded Villains - a group of men, all with beards, who raise cash for charity and other good causes.

A number of popular local bands on the Peterborough circuit have already signed up to play at the event on April 6, including headline act The Famous Unknowns - with all waiving their fee to play.

Nicholas Goodyear, who helped organise the fundraiser said people had wanted to come and help.

He said: “I knew Katy. She was outstanding - a lovely person - no-one could have a bad word to say about her.

“I lost my dad in a lorry crash in 2007, so I know what the family is going through, and I wanted to do something to help the two kids.

“Samms Bar have given us the venue for free, and all the PA equipment is being provided for free by Rocket Park Studios.

“We have had a lot of companies donating raffle prizes - Hotpoint/Whirlpool, Harley Davidson and a cake shop have all donated. Everyone wants to do something to help.”

The event will start at 3pm, and Nicholas said it was set to be a spectacular event.

He said: “There will be good music, good beer and a good atmosphere - what more can you want.

“It is free to get in, but there will be bucket collections going on through the day to raise as much money as possible.”

The money raised will be added to donations already collected from a Go Fund Me web page set up following the crash. The page has already raised more than £15,000, which will be used to support Zackeri and Fraya in the future, paying for new equipment and treatment needed, with any extra being put in a trust fund for them.

For details about the fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zackeri-fraya