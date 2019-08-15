Peterborough band The Intruders to play Diabetes UK fundraiser in memory of Nicola

Peterborough band The Intruders are cebrating their incredible 60th anniversary this year and have a special fundraising charity night coming up.

The band has done many fundraising events over the years, but Friday, August 23 at the Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, will be for a cause very close to band member lead guitarist Richard Salmon’s heart.

Nicola Wallace, who died from Diabetes complications aged 44

Richard lost his daughter Nicola Wallace to diabetes and the gig later this month will be raising money for Diabetes UK.

The mum-of-one Nicola was just 44 when she died in January this year from complications from her Type 1 diabetes.

People with Type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.

If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, such as sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

Richard said: “We want this event to be a celebration of Nicola’s life. She found it difficult to manage her condition at times. I don’t think people realise how difficult it can be to live with diabetes at times.

“It affected her mental health as well as her physical health, not something that people often realise.”

The event will include appearances from special guests.For more details and to buy a ticket (£8 for adults and under 16s go free) call 01733 552370 or 01733 665909.