Peterborough asylum and refugee hub needs your votes to win £44k to support isolated people

A community hub to support refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in Peterborough is calling for the public’s support to win nearly £44,000 of funding.

PARCA (Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association) offers English classes, interpreting, job search, training and friendly advice to newcomers who might be very lonely, while making sure they can access basic things like healthcare and education and make new friends.

PARCA is applying for £43,785 of National Lottery funding to implement a project called ‘Holding Hands Together’. This will help isolated and disadvantaged individuals across Peterborough connect with each other through friendship clubs, skills sharing sessions, employability workshops and local community events.

To vote, visit: https://www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk/projects/view/holding-hands-together.