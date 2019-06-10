Peterborough artists’ work on display at summer exhibition

Peterborough Art Society’s summer exhibition opened to the public at St John’s Church in the city centre on Saturday.

This year the society celebrates its 90th anniversary – it was formed in 1929, making it one of the oldest in the country.

With a current membership of 73, the society continues to grow membership. A friendly bunch of artists with a wide range of abilities and expertise, from amateur beginners to professionals, sharing a love of art and encouraging each other.

Members meet twice a month in St Mark’s Church Hall for either demonstrations by professional artists and group painting sessions, including painting “en plein air” in the summer months, and welcome anyone who is interested to come along. You don’t have to be a member to join their demonstration evenings.

Each year the society holds two main exhibitions at St John’s Church in Cathedral Square and entrance is free. The current summer exhibition will run until June 22, while the autumn exhibition will run from September 24 to October 6. Opening times are Mondays to Fridays, from 10am to 4pm, and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be a wide variety of members’ artwork on display and for sale, and each day member artists will be on duty and happy to share with you their own experience of being part of such a great society and provide information about future events.

If anyone is interested to find out more, go to to www.peterboroughartsociety.org.uk or contact the secretary Carole Boyer by email at enquiries@peterboroughartsociety.org.uk or tel 07725 550063.