Peterborough artists’ exhibition success

Record numbers of Sawtry Village Academy students’ artwork is on display in a national art exhibition

More than 20 pieces of artwork from the academy have been selected to appear at the National Students’ Art Exhibition.

Sawtry Village Academy

Teachers from secondary schools across the country were invited to nominate their students’ work to feature in the exhibition. All artwork put forward was judged by a panel of professional artists who decide which pieces will be shown at the exhibition.

Sawtry Village Academy put forward 29 pieces of artwork and 21 pieces were selected to be displayed at the exhibition. These pieces were created by 10 students, with four of the students having three of more pieces of their artwork selected.

The exhibition runs until Saturday at the Mall Galleries in London. Every year thousands of members of the public come to view the exhibition.

Kevin Terry, Subject Leader for Art and Photography, said: “I am thrilled that so many pieces of artwork produced by our students have been selected for the national exhibition. Last time we entered we were delighted that 8 of our pieces were selected, so to have 21 pieces this year is incredible.

“This is the greatest achievement of my 28 years teaching at Sawtry Village Academy and I am extremely pleased and proud of our students. It is a great accolade and a reflection of our excellent art department and the remarkable talent and dedication of our students.”

One parent, James Lane, said: “We were delighted to hear that more than one piece of our daughter’s A Level artwork was selected to be exhibited at this year’s National Students’ Art Exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London. We are also pleased to hear that she is not the only student from SVA to have work selected.

“When we attended the recent display of GCSE and A-Level art, it was plain to see the standard was very high and deserving of the honours. I would like to extend our gratitude for all the hard work that the entire art department does on behalf of the students.”