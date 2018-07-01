Peterborough artists enjoy an autumn scene in acrylic

Have your say

Castor and Ailsworth Society of Art welcomed Sonia Bacchus to the Cedar Centre for an acrylic painting demonstration of an autumn scene earlier this month.

She had her board and pallet prepared in purple, being the complimentary colour to the reds and oranges of autumn.

She decided to execute the picture using a pallet knife, very effective for the mountain range, beginning by placing the darks.

After the break she placed the lights and completed the foreground creating an impressionist painting.

She also demonstrated glazing areas to soften clouds etc to great effect.

Sonia is a gifted artist who generously shares her knowledge with others, taking thought process out of their comfort zone.

The next demonstration for CASA members is on July, 12 when they will welcome Peterborough artist Tony Nero.

Tony will paint a still life working in oil.

Visitors should arrive in good time allowing for parking and registration. The demonstration commences at 7.30pm.

Prices remain unchanged, for members it costs £3.00 and guests £4.00 (under 25s free).

Artists sometimes bring along a range of preferred materials or cards which visitors may wish to purchase.

The Annual Art Exhibition held as part of the Patronal St Kyneburgha Church Festival will be open on July 7, from 10am until 5pm, and on July 8, 11.30am to 3pm.

The Monday morning self-tutored painting group will continue to meet at 10.15am to 12.15pm at £1.50 per session.