Peterborough area battered by 70mph winds in Storm David says Met Office

The Peterborough area was battered by 70mph gusts of wind, the Met Office has confirmed.

Wittering, just outside Peterborough, recorded its strongest reading of 73mph winds at 5am this morning (Thursday, January 18).

A fallen tree at Bishop's Road

However, that was less than the highest recorded gust of 93mph at the Capel Curig mountain side in Wales and 83mph at Tibenham Airfield in Norfolk.

The Met Office at 10am said its latest recorded wind speed in Wittering was 34mph with the weather calming down.

A spokesman said the name of the storm was Storm David which has been named by the French meteorological service as the strong winds were heading to the country next.

The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, said he had no doubt that there were gusts over 50mph across Peterborough this morning.

