Peterborough academy’s cash boost for NSPCC

Students and staff from Queen Katharine Academy raised £700 for the NSPCC, during their first ever Number Week.

The Maths Department at the Academy, which is on Mountsteven Avenue, raised money for the charity through a series of activities during the course of a week, all themed around numbers, mathematics and developing understanding of the NSPCC. The week culminated in a day where students were encouraged to dress in an outfit that was number related by making a small donation to the charity.

This is the first time a secondary school in the area has worked with the NSPCC and marks a new partnership between the charity and Queen Katharine Academy.

Maths Teacher, Bethan Griffiths, who coordinated the week-long event said: “NSPCC Number week was a great success. We are already looking forward to making it bigger and better next year and continuing to support the NSPCC, while improving Numeracy skills in the school.

“NSPCC Number Week helped change some of our students’ perceptions around numbers and showed them that their numeracy skills can be used to make a difference in other children’s lives”.

Principal, Scott Hudson, said: “I am very proud that the Number Week has helped support such an important cause and I am delighted that our students embraced the opportunity to celebrate their numeracy skills.

“The NSPCC does vital work in taking care of and supporting vulnerable children and helping to change their lives. Raising money for the charity resonates with our ‘Respect’ values celebrating excellence, community and empathy – all vital skills our students need to become good citizens of the world.”

