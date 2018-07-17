Peter Burrow and co tear up Peterborough Greyhound Stadium in the first Mascot Olympics

The Peterborough Greyhound Stadium played host to the inaugural Mascot Olympics as Peterborough United's Peter Burrow and Peterborough Greyhound's Rocket the Hare, went head to head with mascots from all around the county in a series of wacky sporting challenges.

The event, on Saturday 14th July, aimed to raise funds for the Anna's Hope charity, which is based in the East of England and works with children suffering from brain tumours.

The mascots eagerly prepare for the obstacle course

There was a total of ten mascots, including those from Hull FC, Hartlepool Utd, Mansfield Town, Heanor Town FC and Wimbledon FC plus non-football mascots from Bounce, Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey and POSH sponsor, Prince Build.

After six crazy events, which included an egg and wand race, football challenge, obstacle course, horseshoe toss and others, the first Mascot Olympic champion was Hockey Dog, the mascot from the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.

With so many mascots grouped together on a hot day everyone was expecting some silliness, so there was no surprise when H'Angus the Hartlepool FC monkey drenched everyone with a hosepipe and Sammy the Mansfield Stag decided to throw the egg rather than balance it on his wand.

It is hoped that the tournament, organised by Wayne Daly and Hannah Thompson, will return next year with even more mascot mayhem so that Hockey Dog can defend his title and help to raise the profile of the charity and the local organisations that supported the event.

