Person rescued from collapsed trench at construction site in Peterborough

A person has been rescued from a collapsed trench at a construction site in Peterborough.

The casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance due to the injuries they suffered this afternoon near Stirling Way in Bretton.

Further details are limited at this time, but a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 1.52pm we were called to assist the ambulance service at an incident on Stirling Way, Bretton.

“Firefighters arrived to find a casualty trapped in a collapsed trench, due to injuries. They worked with paramedics and onsite staff to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Crews returned to their station by 3.25pm.”

An eye-witness told the Peterborough Telegraph he saw three fire engines, an ambulance and two operational support units head towards the rail line, near Royal Mail.