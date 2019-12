A person was rescued from their house after a dishwasher caught fire.

On Monday at 9.41am crews from Huntingdon and St Neots were called to a house fire in Peaks Court, Huntingdon.

Fire news

On arrival they discovered a fire in the kitchen which had been started by a dishwasher.

They rescued a person from the house and extinguished the flames.

The rescued person was left in the care of the ambulance service.