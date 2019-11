A person has died after a medical emergency in Peterborough.

The emergency services were called to Peveril Road in Millfield yesterday afternoon (Sunday) at around 1.35pm.

The Magpas air ambulance at the scene. Photo: David Chandler

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance, which landed at Fulbridge Rec.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “Sadly, despite our best efforts, one person died at the scene.”

No further information has been given at this time.