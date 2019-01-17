Permanent tribute to be considered for celebrated Whittlesey and Peterborough writer and poet

A permanent tribute will be considered for a celebrated writer and poet who lost his battle with cancer.

Edward Storey passed away peacefully at his home on November 18 aged 88.

The Whittlesey born writer, who lived and worked in Peterborough, was well known for producing a wide variety of poetry and prose.

Many of his books were about the Fens, an area that had “fascinated him since boyhood” according to Tim Hurst-Brown, who has written to the Peterborough Telegraph about Edward’s life and work.

Peterborough Civic Society has erected blue plaques across the city to commemorate famous places and people.

Plaques cannot be erected in memory of a person until they have been dead for 10 years, but Toby Wood from the civic society said Edward will be under consideration for one when enough time has passed.

Edward had left school aged 14 and began work in Peterborough as an office boy. Following National Service in the RAF he returned to Peterborough and worked in the city education department, eventually being appointed registrar of the Peterborough College for Adult Education (now City College).

His writing career began in 1970 and continued until the end of his life.

Aside from his books on the Fens he also wrote a biography of John Clare, the popular poet from Helpston.

During these years he was a regular contributor to various BBC television and radio programmes and became a well-liked public speaker.

Edward married Angela Storey, headmistress of Peterborough High School (formerly Westwood House School and now The Peterborough School) from 1977 to 1999.

When Angela retired as headteacher in the summer of 1999, she and Edward left Peterborough and moved to Discoed, just over the Welsh border.

Here they enjoyed life at a slightly slower pace and became involved in numerous activities in the locality. Edward was particularly associated with the life of St Michael’s Church, next door to his home.

He was one of the founder members of The Friends of St Michael’s and helped to organise many cultural events in the church, which raised much-needed funds for the ancient building.

Edward and Angela attended a reunion at Westwood House in June 2018, and were also present at a luncheon for former staff at Warmington. Not long afterwards Edward discovered that he was suffering from an inoperable cancer.

In the few weeks left to him he planned his thanksgiving service and received visitors until almost the end.

His service of thanksgiving was held at St Michael’s Church on December 5, followed by interment in the churchyard.

Tim added: “He will be remembered with affection by many people in the Peterborough area.”