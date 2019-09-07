Zara stars as thousands visit Burghley Horse Trials

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of royalty at the Burghley Horse Trials this week.

Thousands of people have flocked to Burghley in Stamford for one of the highlights of the three day eventing calendar. Once again, Zara Tindall, The Queen’s granddaughter, is competing in the event, this year riding Class Affair. Several other Olympic and World Championship medallists are also taking part this weekend. But it is not just the competition action which has kept visitors entertained, with spectators given the chance to sit inside a Red Arrow plane, have a go at off road driving at The Land Rover Experience and even watch a Shetland Pony Grand National. There is also the chance for people to indulge in retail therapy, with a range of shops and stalls set up over the weekend.

Burghley Horse Trials 2019. Peterborough rider Richard Skelt riding Credo III EMN-190409-211312009

