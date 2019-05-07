Youngsters run to give ill children hope

Hundreds of pupils will get the chance to help seriously ill children and keep fit at the same time - in memory of a young girl who lost her fight against a brain tumour 13 years ago.

Anna Hughes died on May 1 2006 aged just three, having been diagnosed with a brain tumour the year before.

Since her tragic death, Anna’s parents, Carole and Rob, have organised the Anna’s Hope charity, to raise money for youngsters fighting their own battle against brain tumours. Over the years, the charity - famous for its fairy wing theme - has broken world records as they raised thousands to help poorly children.

Yesterday, Carole launched this year’s Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run, which takes place on the day of the Perkins Great Eastern Run, which takes place in Peterborough on October 13.

This year Anna’s Hope is offering 300 free places to children who aim to raise at least £30 for the charity, to encourage youngsters and their families to get outside and get active. Entry normally costs £7 for children.

Carole was at Nene Valley Primary School in the Sugar Way estate for the launch of the scheme yesterday, the 13th anniversary of Anna’s death.

Carole said “We want to thank all those children who have supported Anna’s Hope in the past, and this year we are delighted to offer up to 300 Free places to encourage children to have fun, run or walk with their friends and family and make a difference.

“Just £30 will fund one week’s specialist neuro-rehabilitation support for one child with a brain tumour, and £125 is enough for a month’s care.”

Annette Joyce, service director for environment and economy at Peterborough City Council, said: “The Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run grows in popularity every year and it plays an important part in the Perkins Great Eastern Run event.

“Hundreds of children take part and raise money for worthy causes, including Anna’s Hope. This year’s challenge is for children to raise £30 or more for Anna’s Hope and there are free entry places for the first 300 children that manage to achieve this target.

“This is a great source of motivation for children to focus on a goal and keep healthy by training for the fun run at the same time.

“I’m very much looking forward to another year of hundreds of children and adults taking part and making a difference to Anna’s Hope, and other charities they choose to represent.”

Children taking part in the Anna’s Hope Fun Run must be 16 or younger. For more information about free entry to the fun run parents and schools should email admin@annashope.co.uk

For details on how to enter the Great Eastern Run, or the Fun Run visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk