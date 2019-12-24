Youngsters flock to Peterborough Cathedral for Christmas celebrations

Peterborough Cathedral hosted a special nativity play for pre-school children. This year children from Eyrescroft Pre-school took the starring role, with the play incorporating music and audience participation in the historic building.

The cathedral also played host to the annual Christingle service, where children were given a special ‘Christingle Candle.’ The candle is made of An orange, representing the world, a candle pushed into the centre of the orange, then lit, representing Jesus Christ as Light of the World, a red ribbon wrapped around the orange or a paper frill around the candle, representing the blood of Christ and sweets, representing the four seasons.

