Youngsters enjoy Queensgate’s Summer of Stories

Youngsters have enjoyed spending their school holidays with Queensgate’s Summer of Stories.

The two-week event started on July 29 and will run right through until Friday, August 9. Filled with book characters, family story time and crafts, the reading bonanza is designed to get your little ones’ literary juices flowing and spark a love of books and stories. Already, hundreds of children and families have visited to meet the giant inflatable Boris the Bookworm, listen to Story Soup adventures with Wendy Wordsworth,= and see the Egg Soldiers. Summer of Stories is taking place in support of the Vivacity Summer Reading Challenge 2019 event, == which aims to get people reading more. The remaining stories, to be read by Wendy Wordsworth, will take place on the following dates: Today (Wednesday) - Adventures with Words with Will Whiskers the Mouse and Hermione Hare. Tomorrow - Dip into Stories with Egg Soldiers. Friday – The Magic of Stories with Professor Page Turner and Harry Hardback. Laura Chandler, marketing manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “The Summer of Stories is already proving to be the most wonderful event. It’s the ideal way to entertain your family over the long summer holidays and it’s all free of charge – just turn up! The benefits of reading are huge and wide-ranging – it helps with vocabulary, learning, concentration and imagination to name but a few of the great reasons to pick up a book.” To find out more about the Summer of Stories and Queensgate Shopping Centre, visit http://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/westgate-arcade.html. For more information about the Reading Challenge visit https://vivacity.org/library-archives/summer-reading-challenge/ or https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/.

1. Queensgate's Summer of Stories Youngsters enjoy hearing stories at the shopping centre Buy a Photo

2. Queensgate's Summer of Stories Youngsters enjoy hearing stories at the shopping centre Buy a Photo

3. Queensgate's Summer of Stories Youngsters enjoy hearing stories at the shopping centre Buy a Photo

4. Queensgate's Summer of Stories Youngsters enjoy hearing stories at the shopping centre Buy a Photo

View more