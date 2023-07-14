Year 6 Lime Academy Abbotsmede pupils rock Peterborough stage at end of year performance

Stars in the making shone at Peterborough's Key Theatre for We Will Rock You

It was December and students from Lime Academy Abbotsmede Year 4,5 and 6 were all visiting the pantomime at the Key Theatre.

"How would you fancy performing here at the end of the year?" a student was asked at the start of the year. "That would be amazing!" responded the excited Year 6 student.

Fast forward to July and the Year 6 students were rehearsing all day at the Key Theatre and performed We Will Rock You (a concert version) to a private audience of friends and families.

Performing at the Key Theatre was a wonderful opportunity for the children, inspiring them to perform to an exceptional level. After this experience, the children can move on to secondary school with the confidence and knowledge that they can achieve anything.

Mr Simons, Year 6 teacher and director of the performance, said: “After the performance, the families exiting the theatre were beaming with pride, seeing their child perform on stage.

"Performance has been strongly encouraged at Lime Academy Abbotsmede with every child in the school performing at Christmas and then most of the school taking part in Shakespeare performances during the Spring Term.”

“Self-worth is one of our Lime Trust values and one linked heavily with the arts - this has been clear to see for all and I am grateful to the team here for facilitating an excellent experience for the children. I am so proud of all of our pupils and teachers who have made this possible and filled our day with joy... and rock music!" said Mr Richardson, headteacher.

The school has worked closely with Landmark Theatres this year, having taken part in a fantastic project with the Birmingham Royal Ballet and the students have seen performances at both the New Theatre and the Key Theatre.

Take a look at the next images to see how the little ones shone on stage:

1 . We Will Rock You Lime Academy Abbotsmede primary school Year 6 Concert performance of We Will Rock You at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . We Will Rock You Lime Academy Abbotsmede primary school Year 6 Concert performance of We Will Rock You at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . We Will Rock You Lime Academy Abbotsmede primary school Year 6 Concert performance of We Will Rock You at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . We Will Rock You Lime Academy Abbotsmede primary school Year 6 Concert performance of We Will Rock You at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3