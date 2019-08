Have your say

Ongoing works at Asda are set to continue until the end of October.

Works are taking place to create a new entrance to the Rivergate store and to install a new ATM “pod”.

The new entrance will be further away from Rivergate Shopping Centre than the current entrance.

Asda has now released an image of how the new entrance will look.

An Asda spokesman said the works are expected to finish by the end of October, but could continue until early November.