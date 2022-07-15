Work has begun to fix Peterborough’s fountains in a bid to give the city centre a cool feel with temperatures set to soar to record highs.

Contractors moved in on Thursday to begin mending the fountains which have been the focal point of the city centre for a decade following its £12 million transformation.

It is not known how long the repairs will take but it is hoped to have the fountains jetting back into life before the end of the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the fault, which has been blamed on a computer software issue which controls the timing of the fountains, comes as weather forecasters issue the country’s first hot weather red alert warning.

Temperatures are expected to climb to above 36 degrees with Tuesday expected to be the hottest day with some temperatures forecast to hit 40C - the first time ever in the UK.

The fountains were switched on for the summer on June 22 but it immediately became clear there was a problem.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “A fault in the computerised programming system for the fountains - which switches them on and off - has meant they have been intermittent from the date they were switched on.

Cooler times - when the fountains in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, were working properly.

She said: “We are currently working with the contractor to get this resolved.

“We pay a contractor to operate and maintain the fountains - the problem can be fixed within the contract, so there is no additional cost.”

The council’s director for public health, Jyoti Atri, said: “We’re urging people across Peterborough for prepare for the extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday.

“Temperatures could be excessive and could pose a danger to health.

One of the fountains in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, which are struggling to work because of a computer issue.

“Please follow guidelines on how to beat the heat, including keeping yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.