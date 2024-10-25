Work still yet to start on Peterborough's Henry Penn Walk - despite pledge to start repairs in the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Riverview House Freehold Ltd said in January works were set to begin in the summer this year – but nothing has happened as winter nears

The saga surrounding the state of Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough city centre shows no sign of being resolved – despite a pledge that works were due to begin over the summer.

A huge sinkhole appeared in the path – which runs alongside the River Nene – more than three years ago, and since then, the hole has grown larger and larger.

The path – which is now covered with weeds - is now bowing and bending into the river, with the guard rail leaning out over the water.

Henry Penn Walk

Freeholders Riverview House Freehold Ltd said in January works were set to begin in the summer, saying: "Permissions for the works are being progressed with the relevant bodies and the freeholders are planning to have works underway during the summer."

However, summer has now been and gone, and no works have started, with the state of the path continuing to deteriorate.

There had been a disagreement between the city council and RHFL over who was responsible for the repairs to the path in the months before the statement was issued – before it was decided it was the freeholders who would have to carry out the works.

It is expected that repairs to the path will cost millions of pounds.

Henry Penn Walk damage.

The Peterborough Telegraph has made a number of attempts to contact RHFL over the past few months – but the freeholders have not responded.

Peterborough Civic Society said they were disappointed that there had been no action to repair the path.

Toby Wood, from the society, said: “Peterborough Civic Society continues to be very frustrated by the lack of progress in the repairs to Henry Penn Walk. The situation has been going on for far too long now and visitors to the city and residents alike deserve swift resolution. The walkways on either side of our splendid river should be easily accessed by everyone – at the moment all we have is an eyesore.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We remain in contact with the Freeholders who have responsibility for this land with a view to them facilitating the works.

“We hope that this issue can be resolved as soon as possible and in the meantime, the footpath continues to be closed to help ensure public safety.”

The street was named after Peterborough bell maker Henry Penn, who ran a foundry near Lower Bridge Street more than 300 years.

Along with having the street named after him, there is a giant bell sculpture on Bridge Street. The underpass leading from Bridge Street to the Lido and the Crown Court is also named Foundry Walk in his honour.