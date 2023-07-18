News you can trust since 1948
Work set to start on new phase of £30 million Peterborough business park that will be home to Wendy's and Taco Bell

Fixtures and fittings to be installed in drive-thrus and industrial units
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

Fitting out of new fast food drive-thus and industrial units could start in weeks following the practical completion of a new £30 million business park in Peterborough.

The construction of the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, which will feature 200,000 square feet of trade counter, industrial and drive-through space, is expected to conclude next week.

That will pave the way for work to start on equipping the drive-thrus that include American fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell, as well as Costa Coffee.

This image shows how the new Millfield Autos headquarters will appear the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, in Peterborough.This image shows how the new Millfield Autos headquarters will appear the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, in Peterborough.
Among the other arrivals at the eight-and-a-half acre business park will be Millfield Autos, which is leaving its Lincoln Road home for a new headquarters on the site and which expects to throw open the doors to customers by the end of the year.

Other tenants will be ToolStation, Wurth, and CareCo.

