Work set to start on new phase of £30 million Peterborough business park that will be home to Wendy's and Taco Bell
Fitting out of new fast food drive-thus and industrial units could start in weeks following the practical completion of a new £30 million business park in Peterborough.
The construction of the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, which will feature 200,000 square feet of trade counter, industrial and drive-through space, is expected to conclude next week.
That will pave the way for work to start on equipping the drive-thrus that include American fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell, as well as Costa Coffee.
Among the other arrivals at the eight-and-a-half acre business park will be Millfield Autos, which is leaving its Lincoln Road home for a new headquarters on the site and which expects to throw open the doors to customers by the end of the year.
Other tenants will be ToolStation, Wurth, and CareCo.