Fitting out of new fast food drive-thus and industrial units could start in weeks following the practical completion of a new £30 million business park in Peterborough.

The construction of the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, which will feature 200,000 square feet of trade counter, industrial and drive-through space, is expected to conclude next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will pave the way for work to start on equipping the drive-thrus that include American fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell, as well as Costa Coffee.

This image shows how the new Millfield Autos headquarters will appear the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, in Peterborough.

Among the other arrivals at the eight-and-a-half acre business park will be Millfield Autos, which is leaving its Lincoln Road home for a new headquarters on the site and which expects to throw open the doors to customers by the end of the year.