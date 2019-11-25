Women march to Reclaim Peterborough streets

Women braved cold, wet weather to campaign for Peterborough streets to be safe for all after dark.

The annual Reclaim the Night walk took place in the city centre on Saturday, with nearly 40 women carrying colourful banners for the walk. Reclaim the Night walks take place across the planet, to try and make the streets safer for women. The Peterborough event was organised by the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group, and Lizzy Dening, co-vice chair of the charity said: “Despite the bad weather we had a brilliant turn out for this year’s Reclaim the Night. We were also lucky enough to be joined by the talented Rhythmic Rebels, who brought the party to Peterborough with samba beats. I think it’s important for Peterborough to be a part of such a big movement – similar marches were happening all over the world this weekend – for such an important cause. Reclaim the Night is all about the need for women (and, of course, everyone else) to feel safe on the streets after dark. This was my third year of organising the march, and as usual we garnered a mixed response. But there were definitely more words of encouragement than criticism, and for every angry man who tried to shout us down, we stayed out on the streets for an extra five minutes! “Now marks the start of 16 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence, and PRCCG has lots of exciting, free events planned. Anyone interested should visit our Facebook page.”

