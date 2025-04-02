Wingstop's arrival in Peterborough moves steps closer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wingstop’s plans for a restaurant and takeaway in Peterborough city centre have moved forward considerably.

The chicken wing brand is to move into the Franco Manca premises on the corner of Long Causeway and Cathedral Square.

The pizza restaurant closed two weeks ago and Wingstop – the chicken wing experts – have already put in a building control notice to carry out the refurbishment.

Now Peterborough city council is considering plans submitted by Lemon Pepper Holding, the UK master franchisee for Wingstop, to allow replacement signage – two externally illuminated 'Wingstop' lettering signs, two externally illuminated projecting hanging signs and two internally illuminated logo signs.

In addition it has applied for the premises licence for venue.

There is still no timeframe relating to the opening of the restaurant and takeaway, although staff recruitment began some months ago.