Wingstop's arrival in Peterborough moves steps closer

By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wingstop’s plans for a restaurant and takeaway in Peterborough city centre have moved forward considerably.

The chicken wing brand is to move into the Franco Manca premises on the corner of Long Causeway and Cathedral Square.

The pizza restaurant closed two weeks ago and Wingstop – the chicken wing experts – have already put in a building control notice to carry out the refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now Peterborough city council is considering plans submitted by Lemon Pepper Holding, the UK master franchisee for Wingstop, to allow replacement signage – two externally illuminated 'Wingstop' lettering signs, two externally illuminated projecting hanging signs and two internally illuminated logo signs.

In addition it has applied for the premises licence for venue.

There is still no timeframe relating to the opening of the restaurant and takeaway, although staff recruitment began some months ago.

Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice