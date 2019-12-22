Wine bar badly damaged after car crash ‘unlikely to re-open until new year’ as injured people ‘released from hospital’

A wine bar which was badly damaged after a car crashed into it is unlikely to re-open until the new year.

A Peugeot smashed into Twelve All Saints at around 8pm on Thursday with the driver believed to have been suffered a medical episode.

Ambulance news

Both the driver, a man in his 70s, and a woman pedestrian, were injured and taken to hospital, although neither are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police, ambulance, an air ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene, with a person reportedly being trapped under the car which led to members of the public helping them escape.

Now, the wine bar has announced on Facebook that the two injured people are believed to have been released from hospital.

It said: “Good morning all, first things first we understand that everyone involved in the incident last Thursday has now been released from hospital and are on the mend which is amazing news and our thoughts continue to be with all involved.

“With regards to re-opening it is with heavy hearts that unfortunately it doesn’t look like we will be able to re-open until the new year due to damage caused. We apologise to all that were hoping to visit us over the festive period but it is out of our control.

“Once again we would like to extend our thanks to all customers, friends, family and local businesses that have offered support and sent messages to us. We both feel very humble.

“Of course The Wine Bar is still open and we hope to see you all there over the festive period.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas and see you soon,

“Much love Alex and Stephen.”