Wife of former Peterborough United defender with dementia backs Posh’s new charity of the year

Peterborough United has ‘united against dementia’ by announcing Alzheimer’s Society as this season’s charity of the year.

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with one person every three minutes developing the condition.

Kevin Bowyer, Alzheimer's Society services manager in Peterborough, Bob Symns, Peterborough United chief executive and Jess Chester, Alzheimer's Society dementia support manager in Peterborough

One family who knows all too well the devastating impact dementia has is former Posh defender Peter Hindley, or ‘Tank’ as he is known to the thousands of football fans who followed his career between 1960 and 1970.

Peter (75) is living with mixed dementia following a diagnosis 12 years ago. This particular form is often associated when there is more than one type of dementia detected at the same time – it is estimated to affect 10 per cent of people diagnosed. The most common combination is Alzheimer’s disease with vascular dementia.

His wife Sandra is pleased that the League One club has chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society this year, as she is just one of many families that receives support from the charity’s Dementia Resource Centre in Lincoln Road.

Peter Hindley playing for Posh

She said: “Football clubs receive a great amount of attention and I’m sure this partnership will make meaningful differences. If only to help people understand more about dementia and the support available.

“Peter has benefitted from activity groups at the centre and I take part in the carers group. It’s nice to feel you are not alone and speak to others going through similar situations.”

There are more than 1,900 people living with dementia in Peterborough. The partnership with Posh will help support the work Alzheimer’s Society is doing and highlight the various opportunities available for people to get involved.

Kevin Bowyer, Alzheimer’s Society services manager in Peterborough, said: “As a life-long supporter of the club, I’m delighted they have chosen us as this season’s charity of the year.

“The Dementia Resource Centre is here for anyone living with dementia, their family or carer. We provide a range of services and one-to-one advice. We also work towards helping to make Peterborough a more dementia friendly place to live, through the Dementia Friends and Dementia Friendly Community initiatives.

“We are always in need of more volunteers to help us continue providing information in community settings, fundraise and to support services we deliver. Unite against dementia now, call us for more information on 01733 893853 or email Peterborough@alzheimers.org.uk.”

Bob Symns, Peterborough United chief executive, said: “The work undertaken at the Dementia Resource Centre here in Peterborough is outstanding, as well as being critical to the city’s well-being needs.

“Having had family and loved-ones affected by dementia, it is imperative that we are loud and proud about the truly magnificent support and care that is freely offered here to the people of Peterborough.

“I must also make reference to the volunteers and carers who give their time and lives to help those in need. We stand together, ‘united against dementia’.”