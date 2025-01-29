Why massive sink hole in Henry Penn Walk has not been fixed - as it is labelled 'an embarrassment to Peterborough'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sink hole appeared by the River Nene a number of years ago – but still has not been fixed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Years after a huge sink hole appeared on a Peterborough city centre riverside path, the problem has still not been fixed – and now Peterborough Civic Society have labelled the situation as ‘an embarrassment to the city.’

The hole appeared in Henry Penn Walk – which runs alongside the River Nene at Rivergate – more than three years ago now, and has left the path closed off, with weeds sprouting out of the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The river wall, which the path is located on, is also bowing.

The damage at Henry Penn Walk

This week a spokesperson for Peterborough Civic Society said: “Still nothing happening at Henry Penn Walk – this is getting ridiculous and embarrassing for Peterborough.”

There were lengthy discussions between Peterborough City Council and Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL) when the hole appeared over who had responsibility for repairing the path – with it eventually being agreed it fell to RHFL to carry out the works.

Last January, RHFL released a statement saying that works would begin in the summer of 2024 – however, the middle of winter 2025 has now been reached with no work carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released to The Peterborough Telegraph, a spokesperson for RHFL said: “The failure of the river wall adjacent to Riverview House near the Town Bridge has proved to be a very complex matter to resolve.

The damage at Henry Penn Walk

"It has become evident that the failure of the wall was due to negligent construction and supervision by the original developers and now the individual leaseholders of Riverview House find themselves having to shoulder the responsibility of remedial works to the wall and foundations to the footpath and cycleway, causing unwarranted financial distress.

“The access to the site is extremely constrained and the logistics of work on the site has eliminated many obvious engineering solutions to the problem. Structural engineers working on behalf of Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL), which is owned by leaseholders, have successively developed four schemes over the last three years, only to find each scheme is either not approved, unworkable or unaffordable.

"RHFL are currently seeking the consent of the Environment Agency and approval by Peterborough City Council for the latest solution to this very difficult problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hoping that following clearance remedial works can commence.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, Peterborough City Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport: “We understand people’s frustration at the lack of progress in the repairs to Henry Penn Walk. Officers have met with the Freeholders (RHFL) on several occasions, most recently in December to discuss their proposals. We hope this issue can resolved as swiftly as possible but in the meantime the footpath continues to be closed for public safety.”

The street was named after Peterborough bell maker Henry Penn, who ran a foundry near Lower Bridge Street .

Along with having the street named after him, there is a giant bell sculpture on Bridge Street. The underpass leading from Bridge Street to the Lido and the Crown Court is also named Foundry Walk in his honour.