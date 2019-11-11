Whittlesey Wetherspoon given top rating at Loo of the Year Awards

Have your say

A Whittlesey pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019.

The George Hotel in Market Place has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The George Hotel, Whittlesey. Shift manager Aneta Kaczorowska

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The George Hotel, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Steve Kaczorowski.

Steve said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director Mike Bone said: “The toilets at The George Hotel have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”