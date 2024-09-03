Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Open invitation extended to everyone in town to support local shooter Matt Skelhon’s last shot at a Paris medal

Whittlesey residents are being encouraged to join together and get behind Paris Paralympian and Whittlesey rifle club president, Matt Skelhon, at a community event this week.

The public gathering, which has been organised by Whittlesey Rifle Club, will be held at the Straw Bear pub on Drybread Road from 9:30am on Thursday, September 5.

“Please come for some flag-waving and fun to support our world champion target sports shooter,” said Whittlesey Rifle Club’s development officer, Alan Bessant.

Paralympian Matt Skelhon will be taking part in the outdoor R6 50m rifle prone competition in Paris on Thursday September 5.

The event is scheduled to ensure all attendees will be able to watch Matt’s last attempt at gold in Paris as takes on the outdoor R6 50m rifle prone competition.

Matt’s event is due to be televised at 10:45am.

The president of the Whittlesey Rifle Club finished fifth in the final of the Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

This will be 39-year-old Matt’s second – and final – opportunity at this games to add to a three-medal haul from four previous Paralympic Games.

Alan told the Peterborough Telegraph that the superstar shooter is fully aware of the planned gathering at the Straw Bear:

“Matt knows about the local event and is really pleased to have the town’s support as he aims for Paralympic Gold in Paris,” he said.

Everyone who turns up to watch the Stilton hotshot’s final burst will be entitled to a free tea or coffee. Staff at the popular local boozer will also ensure the bar and kitchen are both open for paid-for drinks and food.

Matt learned to shoot at Whittlesey Rifle Club before winning a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, followed by silver and bronze medals at London 2012.

After a challenging few years with no medals at subsequent Paralympic Games, he has recently fought his way back to form.

On Thursday, he will be taking part in the outdoor R6 50m rifle prone competition, an event where he is already both European and world champion.

Alan believes getting residents together in this way will be beneficial for both the community and for Matt.

“We hope to get a good turnout to help cheer him on,” he said.