Residents across Whittlesey are currently facing a power cut.

UK Power Networks said the reason for the cut is a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

Power is expected to be restored between 18.30- 19.30 but may be restored sooner.

UK Power Networks have not confirmed how many people are without power, but have received 29 calls.

For more information you can call UK Power Networks on: 0800 31 63 105