Whittlesey pupils learn crucial first aid

Whittlesey charity Defibrillators For All, which has already ensured the town has more defibrillators than any other in the UK, and hosts annual heart screening sessions, is now delivering first aid training sessions for children aged 7 to 11.

Every Key Stage 2 pupil in Whittlesey is learning how to recognise that a casualty is unconscious, how to put them in the recovery position, the importance of making an emergency telephone call, how to use a defibrillator and how to control bleeding.

Training took place at Alderman Jacobs Primary School on Friday. Charity founder Deborah Slator said: “All the schools have really got behind the initiative, which may well mean that some of these children will go on to provide first aid in an emergency, and be in a position to make a real difference.”