Whittlesey couple enjoy first year as lottery millionaires - and they’re hoping to win again!

A couple who scooped £1 million when their numbers came up a year ago have said the big windfall has not changed their life, as they vowed to keep their feet on the ground.

Whittlesey husband and wife Daniel and Charlotte Peart became millionaires after winning the EuroMillions HotPicks in August last year.

Daniel and Charlotte celebrate 25 years of the lottery

Yesterday the pair were part of the National Lottery’s 25th anniversary celebrations - and despite winning big money, they said not much had changed for them.

Charlotte said: “I quit my job as an admin worker, but Daniel still works as a self employed carpenter.

“We have had a few holidays - we took our three children to Lapland last year to see Santa. We’ve been to Benidorm and Tenerife as well.

“It has been about creating memories for them.

“Myself and Daniel have also had motorcycle tests, and we have a bike each. It is something Daniel always wanted to do.”

Despite their new found wealth, Charlotte said they were determined to teach their children - two aged seven and one aged 11 - the value of money. She said: “They still have to do chores before they get their pocket money. We want them to know the value of money.

“We also have the same budget for Christmas presents for them as we did before.”

Daniel said: “Winning the money hasn’t changed us that much - it has just taken that financial pressure off.

“I work a little bit less than I did before, only working four days a week.

“We still play the lottery - we have won a couple of quid and a couple of lucky dips - Charlotte has a feeling we are going to win again.”

After 25 years of the National Lottery, the PE postcode has been named as the ninth luckiest in the country, with 98 millionaires created in the area.

Earlier this year Dean Weymes became Peterborough’s latest big winner, after winning the Set for Life Lotto game.

The Amazon worker will pick up £10,000 every month for the next 30 years after winning the top prize. He pledged to help his autistic brother with his winnings.

Along with the individual winners, scores of community groups, charities and projects in Peterborough have benefited from money raised by the National Lottery over the past quarter of a century.