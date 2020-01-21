Whittlesey couple club together to raise money to help charity who supported son after brain haemorrhage

A couple have raised thousands of pounds to help guide dogs after their son suffered sight loss when he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Lyn and Paul Rawlings, the Lady Captain and Senior Captain at Thorney Lakes Golf Club, Peterborough, and raised the money with support from the club’s members.

Lyn Rawlings, Guide Dogs Community Fundraising

They selected Guide Dogs as the club’s chosen charity for 2019 because their son, Marcus, has been supported by a guide dog since losing his sight, aged 30, due to a brain haemorrhage.

The haemorrhage left Marcus completely blind for around 6 months and, although he now has some vision, he needs a guide dog to be able to get out and about independently.

Mr and Mrs Rawlings said: “Marcus was very scared after the haemorrhage and had a wife, and two very small children, who he thought he would never see grow up.

“His first guide dog Elliot was literally a life saver for Marcus as he was in a very dark place until Elliot came along, brought him back into the real world, and gave him his independence and his life back.

“We as a family are indebted to Guide Dogs for all their support; they do such a fantastic job giving independence and confidence back to so many people.

“We are so very pleased that with the generosity of our members at Thorney Lakes Golf Club we have been able to give something back to a great charity that has supported Marcus and so many other people.”

In total, the club raised £4,553 for Guide Dogs and hope to use the money to name a puppy Caddie via the charity’s name a puppy sponsorship scheme.

Marcus Rawlings said: “Having a guide dog means so much more than just giving me independence.

“Elliot, my first guide dog, changed my life and was my best friend, and now Kensyl my current dog not only gives me my independence, but he is also a huge part of my family.

“Guide Dogs is such an amazing organisation, they change people’s lives in so many ways and I thank them for being able to do that for me.”

Mandy Loveder, Community Fundraising Development Officer for Guide Dogs Peterborough, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Lyn, Paul and everyone at Thorney Lakes Golf Club for this amazing donation.

“It costs over £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so we are really grateful for any support we receive.”

There are around 20 guide dog owners living in Peterborough and an estimated 730 people living with severe sight loss in the city.

For more information about supporting the charity, contact Mandy Loveder on 0345 143 0223 or email mandy.loveder@guidedogs.org.uk