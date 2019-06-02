Whittlesey climbers raise thousands of pounds after gruelling challenge

A group of 20 climbers from Whittlesey, aged 18 to 62, took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge by scaling Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the same day.

The idea came from Jason Osborne who has been setting challenges to raise money for Defibrillators For All which spends £10,000 a year screening 100 young people for undiagnosed heart conditions, and maintaining public access defibrillators in Whittlesey.

Celebrating their achievements

The final climbers finished after 14 hours with the group raising almost £4,000. Deborah Slator from the charity said: “We are once again very grateful to Jason Osborne and the climbers. Defibrillators For All could not continue to do everything it does without the support of the community, so once again thank you.”