Whittlesey charity hits £100k fundraising milestone

A medical charity which helps dozens of families across the region has been celebrating after hitting a fundraising milestone.

No Gain No Pain (NGNP) has raised an amazing £100,000 for specialist medical equipment thanks to their latest donation. The Whittlesey charity fundraise for syringe drivers, which are used in palliative care. The drivers operate as a pump which continuously deliver medicine under the skin. Lee Nicolls, NGNP co-founder said: “We’re really thankful for all the support from the public. The drivers make such a difference. We want people to have the option for one, without waiting.”

The 30 new drivers take their total to 91 donated within the last four years. Each driver costs around £1100 each.