Wheely good fun in store at festival in Bourne

Parkour freerunners from Britain’s Got Talent are part of a full programme of Bourne CiCLE Festival family entertainment at the Oldrids & Downtown Event Village at The Wellhead.

The festival, with world-class cycling race action on August 31 and September 1, has attracted entries from the UK’s top teams, but there is also cycling-related fun for all ages, promises organiser South Kesteven District Council.

In the only show of its kind in the UK, Pedal Power versus Parkour sees two wheeled BMX and mountain bike stunt riders take on freerunners to prevent them from becoming the crowd’s favourite!

Andrew Norman, head of visitor economy for InvestSK, SKDC’s economic growth and regeneration company, believes it all adds up to a great mix over the weekend.

“Our racing will be spectacular, but the event village promises to be equally attractive in a different way,” he said. “We can look forward to some great entertainment, and, importantly, something for all ages.”

Action Wheels, one of the UK’s premier two wheeled “Have-A-Go” features, offers entertainment for children aged two through to adults. Family friendly adventure zones include obstacles with something for everyone.

Don’t miss the smoothie Bike Challenge, on Saturday only, where specially designed static bikes link directly to a smoothie maker mounted on the handle bars. A collection of restored cycles will also be on display.

1Life Bourne Leisure Centre will be running a spin bike competition in conjunction with health and fitness testing and advice.

In the heart of the event village will be specialist market stalls and a food court with fresh produce, baked treats and food, and a live music stage. The car park on South Street will house a range of classic cars and vehicles.

Saturday sees the festival’s amateur riders’ sportive and the women’s race, and Sunday starts with a women’s team time trial, followed by the men’s race in the afternoon.