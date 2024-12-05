What's on in Peterborough - including panto at the Key Theatre

Panto, comedy, a Strictly star, a Christmas favourite on the big screen and more this week

SNOW WHITE at Key Theatre, December 7 to January 5

Get festive with a truly wintery adventure as Peterborough’s longest-running pantomime continues with Snow White, like you’ve never seen it before!

Starring Kellianna Jay as Snow White, David Griffin-Stephens as Camilla The Cook and Andrew Sharpe as Man In The Mirror.

Written by David Griffin-Stephens, with music and lyrics by Simon Hanson.

'The Snowman' plus 'The Bear, the Piano, the Dog and the Fiddle'

Peterborough Cathedral, December 7 at 1.30pm, 4pm and 7pm

Presented by Carrot Productions – the world's leading performers of ‘The Snowman’ film with live orchestra – the award-winning show features some of the UK's finest professional musicians. Performances will include an additional short film –‘The Bear, the Piano, the Dog and the Fiddle’ – again, accompanied live by the orchestra.

The shows also include a visit from the Snowman himself!

Christmas with Anton Du Beke and Friends New Theatre, December 8 The Ballroom King and Strictly Come Dancing judge joins forces with his dynamic live band, vocalist Lance Ellington, and dancers, to bring you a magical evening of music, dance and laughter.

Simon Brodkin: Screwed Up New Theatre, December 7 The world-famous prankster, Lee Nelson creator and most-watched British stand-up comedian on TikTok, brings his outrageous stand-up show to Peterborough and nothing is off limits.

WINTER FESTIVAL

See Ferry Meadows (selected dates) transformed into a winter wonderland – see The Gruffalo’s Child in an outdoor cinema, a beautifully lit willow sculpture trail, live performances, poetry and storytelling and magical activities. Festive food and drink will add to the festival experience.

SIX! at New Theatre, December 11-15

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

THE OVERTONES: THE GOOD TIMES TOUR

New Theatre, December 5 The No1, multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group is bringing back the ‘GOOD TIMES’ this winter… and it’s your official start to Christmas!

The Arts Society Peterborough

The Fleet, Fletton, December 12, 10.45am

What is an Original Print? with Dr Susan Owens, art historian, writer and curator.

Non-members welcome, £7. Refreshments available.

Ama Gloria Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight Young Cléo loves her nanny Gloria more than anything. The two must make the most of their last summer together before Gloria returns to Cape Verde to care for her own children.

Little Red Riding Hood’s Christmas Adventure

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 8, 14 and 15

Stamford Showstoppers’ Red Riding Hood is trying to make her way through the forest to Grandma’s Cottage in time for Christmas. But it’s all gone wrong! Can you help?