What's on in Peterborough - including Cinderella, Snow White and SIX

Two pantos, smash-hit musical SIX, and some festive season treats including A Christmas Carol to look forward to this week

CINDERELLA, The Cresset, December 14-31

The most magical pantomime of them all, with sparkling sets and costumes, some tremendously ugly sisters and a sprinkling of magic, this classic fairytale will be given The Cresset panto treatment.

The fabulous Cheryl Fergison returns as the Fairy Godmother along with some other faces well known to audiences at The Cresset including Vanessa Boland, who is starring as Cinderella.

Cresset panto Cinderella opens on Saturday until December 31

SNOW WHITE

Key Theatre until January 5

A modern twist on the classic story, starring David Griffin-Stephens as Camilla The Cook, Kellianna Jay as Snow White and Katie Stasie as Mizrabelle.

Old Skool Xmas Disco

Peterborough Cathedral, December 13

Join Paul Stainton as he spins the tracks that defined a generation, from timeless festive anthems to those unforgettable chart-toppers of the 80s & 90s...

SIX at New Theatre, until December 15

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: PARIS, TEXAS

John Clare Theatre, tonight (7.30pm)

A cinematic masterpiece, directed by Wim Wenders and written by Sam Shepard, which poignantly captures loss, redemption, and familial connection. Starring Harry Dean Stanton.

A Christmas Carol, Peterborough Cathedral, December 16

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is back with A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption.

A Christmas Carol follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks upon a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas. With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, join family and friends and be swept back in time nearly two centuries to the world of Scrooge’s London.

Salvation Army Band, Queensgate, December 12, 14 and 19

The sounds of Christmas will fill the air with festive cheer, adding a magical touch to the centre’s Christmas atmosphere. The band will be split into two to ensure continuous music and, between performances, the Salvation Army Songsters will entertain shoppers.

Winter Festival

See Ferry Meadows (selected dates) transformed into a winter wonderland – see The Gruffalo’s Child in an outdoor cinema, a beautifully-lit willow sculpture trail, live performances, poetry and storytelling and magical activities. Festive food and drink will add to the festival experience for everyone.

CHRISTMAS MAGIC

Peterborough Cathedral, December 14

Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Community Chorus with Peterborough Festival Brass perform all your festive favourites. At 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Christmas Extravaganza

Whittlesey Town Centre, December 14 (3.30-7pm)

Supported by Whittlesey Town Council and Whittlesey Charity there will be rides for the children plus entertainment . The cost of a wristband is £5 and that will allow unlimited rides from the huge Funhouse to the Simulator and more.