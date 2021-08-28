Werrington Show is back with a bang

Because of covid restrictions still being in place when planning the event, it was decided to reduce the number of entries per class to one per person (usually three) to enable adequate spacing.

However the number of entrants in the various classes was actually up and it attracted more than 150 visitors, with lots of positive feedback. To get involved, the AGM takes place on October 4 at 7.30pm. See www.werringtonshow.co.uk/home/agm