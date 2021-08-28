Werrington Show is back with a bang
Werrington Show returned to the village centre for the first time in two years on Saturday .
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:22 am
Because of covid restrictions still being in place when planning the event, it was decided to reduce the number of entries per class to one per person (usually three) to enable adequate spacing.
However the number of entrants in the various classes was actually up and it attracted more than 150 visitors, with lots of positive feedback. To get involved, the AGM takes place on October 4 at 7.30pm. See www.werringtonshow.co.uk/home/agm