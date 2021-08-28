Werrington Show is back with a bang

Werrington Show returned to the village centre for the first time in two years on Saturday .

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:22 am
Werrington Village Show. Holly French (11) with her miss-shaped beetroot. EMN-210821-194448009

Because of covid restrictions still being in place when planning the event, it was decided to reduce the number of entries per class to one per person (usually three) to enable adequate spacing.

However the number of entrants in the various classes was actually up and it attracted more than 150 visitors, with lots of positive feedback. To get involved, the AGM takes place on October 4 at 7.30pm. See www.werringtonshow.co.uk/home/agm

Werrington Village Show. Committee member Fiona Beveridge with the veg entrants. EMN-210821-194459009

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Werrington Village Show. Imogen Beveridge with her cakes EMN-210821-194510009
Werrington Village Show. Philip and Lyn Norman entering the flower show EMN-210821-194521009
Werrington Village Show. Paula Martin with her vintage dresses EMN-210821-194532009