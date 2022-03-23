The two American food giants are the anchor tenants for the business hub that has just secured planning approval from Peterborough City Council.

Both Wendy’s and Taco Bell have already signed up to operate two of the three drive-thrus that will be part of the business park that will be built off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

A third drive-thru outlet will be built for coffee chain Costa Coffee.

Wendy's logo.

A spokesperson for the developers Chancerygate said: “We anticipate that hundreds of jobs will be created at the development.”

It is also known that Millfield Autos of Lincoln Road will move into one of 18 other industrial units that will be built on the site. There will also be more than 279 parking spaces.

The 3.1 hectare site used to be home to a sorting and distribution centre operated by the Royal Mail Parcelforce but has been derelict for some time.

However, it is not clear exactly when the long awaited construction work will start.

The spokesman said: “We will make a further announcement in due course on when work will be starting on site and an expected date for when the development will be completed.”

The development will be another employment boost for Peterborough with a number of existing companies creating jobs and others poised to move into the city, including Crown Bevcan, which will create 280 jobs with a manufacturing centre off Shrewsbury Avenue, in Woodston.