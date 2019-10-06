‘We will miss you!’ - PT readers share fondest memories of Buttercross café in Central Park as owners leave after 27 years

The Peterborough Telegraph published an article online yesterday about Vince and Filomena Terranova, who have left the Buttercross café in Central Park after starting the business 27 years ago.

RELATED: Owners of Buttercross café at Peterborough’s Central Park bid fond farewell after 27 years

The article prompted a huge number of tributes to the city couple from PT readers on Facebook:

Alan Robinson: Great place... my “office” in Peterborough. And loved the low fat cakes... hope you enjoy the next 27 years.

Tina Rosser: Have loved bringing our granddaughter there for afternoon tea, she loved it and especially the Blue icecream! You will be missed xx

Amanda Preston: They created such a warm family atmosphere. They will be greatly missed.

Dan Kent: Thank you so much for all the great food and great customer service Vince and Fil, it has been a pleasure knowing you both, all the very best to the both of you, stay happy.

Karen Walden: I have taken both my kids there many times for ice-creams over the years. You always made us feel welcome and often had a joke with my kids. Vince you also made my daughter feel at ease when there was a dog off a lead in the park. Thank you hope you have many happy years to come x

Victoria Bee: Thank you for the last 27 years & best of luck with whatever the future holds

Waheed Fazal: Top man will be missed

David Clark: Lovely couple, Been taking the kids over the last few years to the cafe! Always chatted, and the kids loved the blue bubblegum ice cream home made if I remember right. Charlotte Clark, lovely coffee ☕️, ice cream and a walk in the park. All the best.

Lanks Patel Aaaah: well deserved retirement but they’ll be surely missed. I’d like to wish them all the best.

Tim Moore: Grandparents used to take me there 25 years ago, all the best vince & Family.

Vanessa Rachel Bossano: Thank you for some awesome times guys. Absolutely love this place xx

Alison Lynn: Have a well deserved rest . I brought my daughter Danielle carver as a little girl and she has 3 of her own now ❤️❤️

Clare McAuley: Eunice Burbage part of our lives for 27 years we have grown up in town park. Well done and enjoy a well deserved break xxx

Liz Singh: My children love coming to the Buttercross for blue ice cream! Always so friendly towards my children . Wish you both all the best ❤️

Elisa Conte: I can’t believe it’s been that long! I used to work there in the summer about 20yrs ago and loved it being my first little job. My children loved going there for ice creams, rum and raison was the best for me well done to fil and Vince, you’ve worked so hard and I wish you both the best of luck for the future xxx

Zoe Brown: The buttercross cafe is one of the biggest draws to the park, we shall be sorry to see you leave.

Sandy Capon: Loved bringing my children and now my grandchildren to Buttercross . Good luck to Vince & Fil x

Gill Bennett: Lots of memories of buying ice-creams and coffees with my children and friends on our days at the park. My kids loved the bubblegum ice-cream too!

Becky Bailey: So many fond memories. I was 14 when Vince started building the cafe, myself and friends used to go down to the park and vince would talk to us, we even used to help pack away his tables. I have now been taking my daughter there for 5 years and now she has lovely memories especially of vince giving her an extra treat or making her ice cream into a funny face. I will definitely miss them, I wish them all the best and hope they manage to enjoy some time together before they decide what to do. Good luck to the new owners x

Stella Prentice: Took my children in there and now my grandchildren. Always so warm & friendly. Best wishes to you both.

Kassidy Jane: wow end of a life time for me. Always remember coming here from when I was a lil thing my mum use to bring in! Thanks for all the fond memories, laughter and love! The building remains but you two where and will always be the heart of this little tea room! For now enjoy some rest and see you in the next chapter! ❤

Robert Bugalski: Amazing couple xx

Zoe Coxell: Loved every minute of seeing you there Chelsea man. Since I was a little girl and now bring my children xxx

Janet Smith: Hope the new owners are as nice as you are . Good luck with you’re new adventures

Davina Lane: Loved taking my grandchildren in here , they loved playing in the park and then into the buttercross for a treat

Atul Karia: All the best. One of the loveliest places to visit.

Cornelia Waymouth: Wishing them both a very happy future and thank you for providing the lovey cafe for so many years.

Helen Conte: We have taken our children to the Buttercross, (Trina and Elisa both worked there at weekends and in holidays) and we have taken our grandchildren there.

Fil nd Vince, enjoy your new found freedom, we wish you the very best of everything x

Christine Gregory: What a legacy to leave - we have had some wonderful times at the Buttercross - thank you and good luck for the future

Louise Jane: Ah such happy memories, was in there loads when the children were younger, ice cream and cups of tea.

Dan Kent: The buttercross was like a second home when our kids were young. Enjoy your freedom x

Liga Rubene: Thank you for your delicious ice creams and of course coffe. Fantastic couple and nice people to talk to. All the best in your future ‍♀️

Dominique Freer: Good luck for the future Vince & Fil and thank you for all our amazing memories in Central Park/Buttercross. x

Andy Smith: No one made a better ham salad sandwich than Fil, thankyou for always being there when we wanted relaxation time, will miss you

James Fordham: Vince. What a hero. Enough said

Mary Nina: Ah Vince and FilWe will miss u ! Those of us that used the park for so many years. Enjoy your retirement guys…See more

Sally-Anne Buckley: We will all miss you. My daughter used to love icecream there in summer as toddler she now 18

Ananda Barham: It has always been a highlight bringing my son from a baby to now as a teenager we love the food and ice cream and friendly service, hope they have a happy retirement

Sandra Morrison: Thank you for your delicious delights and your ice creams enjoy your retirement we enjoyed our family days in the park when my children were young and always bought ice creams from you for everyone and you always had time for the little ones thank you again

Chantelle Johnson: My dad used to take us there when we were kids. You made the best icecream! Visiting the park and café are some of my fondest memories. ❤️

Deb McQuade: So many happy memories at the park and ButterCross, best wishes to you both

Chris Holland: Been going there for years, always been friendly and took time to have a chat. Great coffee and always amazing cakes. Best of luck as they head off to ventures new.

Jacqueline Cozens: It was always so lovely and friendly. We have been to the new one (The Willow) which does an excellent cream tea. Hopefully their legacy will live on.

Debbie Louise Peters: Loved going for a coffee and chat with my friend whilst the kids had ice-cream. Enjoy your well earnt holiday

Martin Jacksom: Enjoy your new life .in the park won’t be the same without you

Barbara Theophane: You served us so well and helped us make lots of happy memories with family and friends. Ice cream to die for and no going home until the kids had their fill and my daughter thinks your carrot cake is the best she’s ever had. A much deserved retirement coming up. Enjoy. You will be sorely missed and thank you❤️

Michelle Arnold: Lots of happy memories of your lovely cafe.Best wishes for your next chapter.Blue icecreams loved by my granddaughtersand cake by me!

Kate Symonds: Happy retirement Vince & Fil - you will be missed. Much love xxx

Yc Art: Wishing you loads of luck in your new journeys I have been going to the cafe for many years with patients with family my husband whilst going through chemotherapy and my grandchildren very relaxing place to be and loved the cinnamon flap jack you shall be missed good luck xx

Julie Hicks: I am going to miss you both you always s make me happy when I came to you cafe and you did the best ice cream has well x

Paul Kew: A Peterborough institution since I was a child. They will be sincerely missed.

Rachael Maycock: Lovely cafe. Good luck with whatever you decide to do. Xxx

Sue Paine: It’s been a lovely place to come to.

Alison Curtis: Always so lovely to my granddaughter when we visited - thank you and enjoy the next chapter

Jelana Stevic: A loved part of so many people’s lives and memory’s in our city. Wishing you the very best for your retirement years, well deserved rest now after working through difficult years recently

Hannah Louise Williams: Many happy memories here as one of five kids devouring lots of mint choc chip ice cream and founded a life-long love of carrot cake! Best of luck both wherever life takes you next.

Jayshree Mehta: I’m sorry to hear they are leaving after 27 years..always a friendly, happy welcome.. Also, sorry that their dream of opening a restaurant next to the cafe never came to fruitionWish them both all the love and best wishes

Darren Fletcher: I love this place, a lovely family run business who despite having a monopoly in the park still charged reasonable prices and always with a smile.

Mandy Warner-Bradshaw: Thank you, Vince & Filomena. Your little piece of peace has often been a refuge in the busy working week. X

Jakki Duffy: Brilliant cafe, wishing them all the best x

Claire Blunt: Such a lovely cafe, I used to come in after college over 20 years ago they made the best hot chocolate!!. Good look for the future. X

Sadie Flaner: Aw that’s such a shame.always a pleasure to stop in here during our park visits , my daughter will miss his lovely smiling face when she comes in for her regular “sometimes daily” ice cream good luck on the next chapter in your lives

Judy Staines: We wish our friends Vince & Fil much happiness in their retirement. We will certainly miss them. A conversation with Vince was always enjoyable on so many levels. He had a wonderful dry wit. And Fil was great, too - had my rather idiosyncratic taste in coffee down to a fine art!

Caroline Chan: What a wonderful warm welcome we have all received at the Buttercross , over the years , whatever the weather ! Have a well earned rest ! Xx

Jude Pell: We used to go when my three were younger and now walk with a friend who walks his dog. Only place I know that has tutti frutti ice cream on sale

Philippa Lincoln; I used to regularly take home care clients there in my days of working in Peterborough. Most of them had advanced dementia, we were always given a warm welcome with the door held open and checking we were OK throughout the visit. The cafe held lovely memories for many of them and we would often spend the time reminiscing. So thank you for the coffee, cake and some special times

Beryl Snell: Many a happy time spent there. Wishing Vince and Fil a long and happy retirement. You will be greatly missed. x

Helen Woods: Happy memories of The Buttercross.. All the best to you both.. Enjoy your retirement.. You deserve it!

Lisa Williams: Ah happy memories. You guys will be missedxx

Caroline Hutchings: So pleased that you’ve got time to spend together doing plenty of new things. Thank you - you lovely people. X

Gemma Hardy: So many fond memories of spending time here with Max and friends, blue ice cream, fab soups and always a warm welcome, really hub of the community! Thank you Kirsty Elizabeth Dickinson: I know my dad Terry will sadly miss you everyday when he visits. Wishing you both all the best will be deeply missed happy retirement

Laura Calisto: We miss you already!! All the best Vincent & Filomena

Helena del Pino: So many happy memories. Thanks for all the shortbread teddies xx

Lynda Davies: Oh, the ice-cream! Such happy memories.

Stephanie Chloe Strachan: Sheila Hodge - So many happy memories of having ice cream here with you! Xx