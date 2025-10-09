Kathryn Grace, 55, and husband David Brudnell, 47, were volunteering at an animal sanctuary in Yucatan, Mexico, when they heard the dog's whimpers.

David jumped into the deep hole to rescue the three-month-old puppy who the couple believe may have been left as bait for a roaming jaguar.

The mix-breed dog was named Dennis - after Dutch football coach Dennis Bergkamp - and was taken in by the animal sanctuary.

However Kathryn and David found they could not part with the pup and raised around £3k to bring him back with them to the UK.

“Dennis is a bit more excitable and lively compared to the other dogs"

Kathryn said: "If we hadn't had heard him, he would not have survived.

"Some of the rumours with the locals were that puppies and dogs were being chucked in the jungle as bait to discourage a jaguar from going within a residential area.

"We love him to bits.

"Dennis is a cross between a chihuahua and an Australia cattle dog - with a splash of poodle, terrier, and Doberman.

"His puppy class owner said it's a bit like getting a Ferrari for your first car.

"I can see where that has come from. Dennis is a bit more excitable and lively compared to the other dogs."

“He ate something poisonous and was very ill. We honestly thought he was going to die"

Kathryn and David were volunteering at the animal sanctuary in the Mexican state of Yucatan - known for its Gulf of Mexico beaches and Mayan ruins.

David and the sanctuary owner had heard Dennis's cries from deep within the five-foot-deep hole covered with twigs and leaves on February 2.

David jumped in and scooped him out - and the pup was miraculously uninjured.

Kathryn, a graphic designer, said: "Dennis had an ear infection, fleas and ticks but was otherwise uninjured.

"He looked fairly healthy but was thirsty and hungry. He would have been in the hole at least overnight.

"We have no real idea of how he ended up there.

"But a jaguar had been sighted and the rumour was that locals were using dogs as bait. That's the most feasible explanation.

"The first few days he was quiet and subdued - we didn't bother with a lead while walking him along the track as he stayed close to us.

"One day he ate something poisonous and was very ill. We honestly thought he was going to die.

"There are a lot of scorpions, poisonous plants and creepie crawlies in the jungle. He found a tarantula once.

"The sanctuary put out the feelers for if anyone would like to take him on and had some interest.

"Dave and I started crying and it took us by surprise.

"We'd become so bonded with him that the thought of giving him away was hard.

"In the end we said we needed to go with our heart rather than our head."

"Although Dennis is from Mexico, he's got a French passport but he lives in the UK."

The couple forked out around £3k to bring Dennis to the UK - having to fly via Paris due to an embargo on dogs coming back into the UK from Mexico.

Kathryn had to show evidence of his vet bills, health certificates, vaccinations and pay for a pet taxi and pet passport.

She joked: "Although Dennis is from Mexico, he's got a French passport but he lives in the UK."

The couple returned to Peterborough in May with David going ahead to make sure their home was equipped for a dog.

Dennis has enrolled in some puppy classes and is getting used to life outside of the jungle.

Kathryn added: "He's getting on well. Dennis is an intelligent dog who picks things up quickly.

"He goes on walks three times a day and he's quite fussy with his food.

"He got a taste for Mango and coconuts in Mexico - and he loves bananas.

"We love him to bits. He makes us laugh every day."

"We are a nation of animal lovers and all dogs need a home."

Kathryn is now making her own dog vegan-friendly dog treats called Jungle Pup Kitchen with a percentage going back to animal charities.

Dennis, now around 11-months-old, is not a vegan dog but is her best 'taste-tester'.

As for her advice for anyone thinking of rehoming a dog from abroad, Kathryn said: "Do lots of research first including into the paperwork.

"It is quite complicated doing it by yourself like we did so always go to a vet for advice or a charity.

"People have said why would you bring a dog back from another country when we already have dogs that need rehoming here?

"We didn't go to Mexico to find a dog - it was just the situation we found ourselves in.

"We are a nation of animal lovers and all dogs need a home."

