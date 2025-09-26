WATCH: £40 million spending on community projects to be driven by Peterborough local residents and groups

Ambitious plans to use £40 million of Government cash to breathe new life into Peterborough will be driven by the community, it has been pledged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promise has been made by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes after it was announced that the city is to receive £40 million over 10 years from the Government to support community regeneration in Paston, Gunthorpe and Welland in the Peterborough constituency, and Orton Malborne and Goldhay in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency.

There will also be a further £1.5 million to help regenerate the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decisions on which issues or projects should receive funding will be made by newly created Neighbourhood Boards.

From left, leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Cllr Mohammed Farooq, cabinet leader for growth and regeneration

Mr Pakes said: “I want to make sure this is a project that isn’t driven from the town hall but from the community.so that we have that real input locally in the two areas.

"We might look at short term measures like bulky waste collections, new bins or tidying up the area or whether it is bigger, more ambitious projects like taking over unwanted shops or a new youth centre or new health care provision.

"All of that is on the table and we’ve got 10 years’ funding coming on steam and it is going to be much more transparent than things we have seen in the Towns Fund .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know one of the criticisms of the Towns Fund has been that it’s been hidden away with some of its decisions.

"We are going to let the sunlight shine into this project.”

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Shabina Qayyum said the communities to get the funding had been chosen because it was known they have a high level of need.

She said: “According to data these areas have levels of the highest deprivation

She added: “This is welcome. I thank our MPs and the Government for prioritising those areas with the highest need and it actually gives us some huge opportunities to regenerate and develop those areas with the very people and organisations that are focused there.

“I am very excited by the prospects there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, the council’s cabinet members for growth and regeneration, said: “I’m delighted we are bring them money in and protecting some of the most deprived areas of Peterborough.”

The government investment can be used for revenue and capital spending and can be used to help regenerate estates, invest in community facilities, as well as support youth, education, and health services.

The neighbourhoods with the highest need are being prioritised, focusing on the places residents agree matter most.