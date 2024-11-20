WATCH: Peterborough's Helping Our Ukrainian Friends wins praise in the House of Commons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The work of a Peterborough group that seeks to help victims of war in Ukraine has been praised in the House of Commons.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends was singled out by North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling who highlighted the achievements of its volunteers to take vital aid to those suffering since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Carling called on Foreign Secretary David Lammy to congratulate the group.

Volunteers with Peterborough's Helping Our Ukrainian Friends during a mission to take supplies to victims of war

Mr Carling had attended the group’s annual Arty 4 Ukraine exhibition and he told MPs: “I had the privilege of attending the art exhibition run by Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, which is a small organisation from a number of villages, but they have been able to raise over £300,000 in fInancial support for Ukraine as well as over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which they have delivered over the course of 20 trips

“Will the Foreign Secretary join me in congratulating this group and thanking people across the country who have made personal efforts to support Ukraine?”

In reply, Mr Lammy said he was pleased to have the opportunity to respond.

He told MPs: “He is absolutely right. The volunteer spirit across this country has been extraordinary.

"I congratulate all those in his constituency.

"People making so many missions to Ukraine, facing danger going into Poland to support on the borders.It is quite incredible and of course I congratulate all those in his constituency for the work they have done.”

The praise from MPs comes as volunteers from the group prepare to carry out another mission to take aid to the victims of war.

The group is delivering 16 pallets of aid to Ukraine this week.

Richard Astle, of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “It is our largest single delivery yet, made up of donations from Peterborough, Stamford, The Deepings and many local companies and residents, plus donations from our team in Sheffield.

“Sadly, on this occasion, we have been advised not to go into Ukraine itself by our partners in Kyiv, they feel it is just too dangerous at the moment.

Mr Astle added: “We were delighted that Sam could join us for the annual Art 4 Ukraine exhibition at the weekend, and then thrilled to hear our project mentioned in the House of Commons both by Sam and then by David Lammy.

"Helping our Ukrainian Friends is a group of like-minded people, united by a strong belief that we must stand with our friends in Ukraine at this time of need, as their war is effectively our war too.

He said: “We’re amazed that after a first delivery in March 2022, we have now completed 20 trips to Poland and Ukraine and that this delivery will be our largest yet.

“It is clear testimony that the people of Peterborough and Stamford continue to believe in the justice of the Ukraine cause.

"We’re really grateful to our new MP for showing such support.”

And with the war in Ukraine having raged for just over 1,000 days, Mr Astle added: “None of us can take delight in the prospect of more casualties and deaths in Ukraine. But sometimes we have to fight for what is right.

"So I support the determination of the UK , the USA and so many other European countries to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

“Our friends in Ukraine are very weary and living under constant fear of attack by air.

"We all want the war to end, but on terms that Ukraine believes are right for its future security and do not reward aggression.”