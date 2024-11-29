WATCH: Peterborough square at Fletton Quays named after iconic city councillor Charles Swift

Charles served on Peterborough City Council for more than 60 years.

A public square at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays has been named in honour of an iconic city councillor.

The square, located outside the city council’s Sandmartin House offices, has been called ‘Charles Swift Square.’

Mr Swift, who died aged 92 in 2022, served on Peterborough City Council for more than 60 years.

He was believed to be the longest-serving councillor not just in Peterborough but in the country when he retired from the role in 2016.

Mr Swift was first elected to North ward in 1954, aged 23.

He was initially Peterborough’s youngest ever councillor and later became its youngest ever mayor.

The councillor was initially elected as a member of the Labour Party, but later sat as an independent.

He also served as PCC’s leader for more than 20 years.

Mr Swift was known for helping Peterborough become designated as a New Town in the 1960s and for allocating 50 council houses to Ugandan Asian refugees expelled from their country in the 1970s by dictator Idi Amin.

He was awarded an OBE for services to the public in 1985 and also received the Freedom of the City for Peterborough.