Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenny Cox, who has cerebral palsy says he is going to open a new chapter in his life after claiming the jackpot

An inspiring Cambridgeshire man said he is looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life as he celebrated winning £200,000 on the Postcode Lottery.

Kenny Cox, 29, works full-time in local government administration and is weeks away from graduating with a business degree – despite his mum being told he’d never walk or talk when he was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny was born 10 weeks early with a brain bleed which left him with his lifelong condition.

Kenny Cox celebrates winning the Postcode Lottery

Now he is making plans to move home, buy a new car and go on a Greek islands cruise adventure after bagging the windfall on People’s Postcode Lottery.

Kenny, of March, Cambridgeshire, and mum Lynette, 44, started sobbing when his whopping cheque was revealed.

“This is life changing. It’s going to make a lot of difference"

He said: “It’s overwhelming, but I’m excited for the new chapter in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels good to win even £10, but I’ve been on tenterhooks with this. This is life changing. It’s going to make a lot of difference. It’s hard to put into words, but I wasn’t expecting £200,000.

“I’m amazed and astounded that this has happened to me because normally it doesn’t. I’m so over the moon.”

Kenny shared a £1m pot with four other neighbours in March after PE15 9LU landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, June 29. Every ticket was worth £200,000.

“I’ll be able to do what I want to do. Go on holiday, and get a new car.”

Mum Lynette, who also has five other sons and five daughters, told how he has battled to build his life – despite being bullied all through school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-time carer said: “The doctors told me he would never walk or talk or do anything. He has struggled and struggled and struggled. He’s been bullied through school and everything.

"I’m so happy for him. He’s been through so much, but he’s gotten through everything that has been thrown at him."

Kenny has been hoping to quit his rented end terrace bungalow – and is now dreaming of a two bedroom home in the area.

But first on his wish list is a new car – probably a Vauxhall Mokka or Crossland – and a holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ll be able to do what I want to do. Go on holiday, maybe a Greek islands cruise, and get a new car. I’ll probably even treat the family to a holiday.

“But it’s about not wasting money and being sensible with it.”

Kenny told how he may throw a party later in the year for friends and family, which also includes seven nieces and nephews, to mark a triple celebration.

He said: “I’ve been studying for a business degree through the Open University for the past six years. I graduate this year at the end of October, and I’d like to go into the management side of local government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I might have a party later in the year. I’m 30 in September and graduate after that so I might wait and celebrate three things – my win, graduating and my birthday.”

"I’m glad she ignored me. I would have been crying today.”

Along the road, Sally Wing, 38, told how she ignored her husband’s call to cancel her lottery ticket two months ago – and won £200,000.

Relieved hubby Jonny, 41, whirled round, threw his hands in the air then started rubbing his face after seeing his wife’s cheque.

The traffic management operator said: “I said to her that she should cancel it two months ago. But she never listens to me anyway. Now I’m glad she ignored me. I would have been crying today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum-of-two Sally added: “I wasn’t going to do what he said anyway.”

Now the hospital operating department practitioner is planning a dream family trip to Walt Disney World in Florida with their daughter, 12, and six-year-old son – and said it could accelerate plans for a new home.

Sally said: “Oh my God! I didn’t think it would be that much. You have no idea how much this means to me. I had some bubbly in the fridge just in case.